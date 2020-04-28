A mere $30 scores this Furinno Andrey End Table/Nightstand Set (40% off), more

- Apr. 28th 2020 2:38 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Furinno Andrey End Table Set for $30.22 shipped. That’s up to $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether your living room needs a couple of end tables or a bedroom could use some nightstands, this deal is here to dramatically reduce how much you’d typically have to spend. These feature a light-colored wood grain and include bins for containing any items that could give off a cluttered look. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Update 4/28 @ 4:19 p.m.: We’ve now spotted a Furinno 3-Tier End Table for $11.84 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep your new end tables free of dust and debris when nabbing some of Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. These work on everything from wood to granite and stainless steel to plastic, making them a solid option worth keeping around the house.

While we’re talking home goods, now’s a great time to introduce you to the deal we spotted on Kwikset’s passcode-enabled Powerbolt 2. It has fallen to a new low of $35.50, making it an extremely affordable way to ditch your house key.

Furinno Andrey End Table Set features:

  • Simple stylish design comes in Set of two, are functional and suitable for any room.
  • Material: composite wood and non-woven bins
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget.

