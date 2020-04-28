Add some life to the home office with these indoor plants from $19 (33% off)

Home Depot is now offering some great indoor plant deals from $19. One standout is the 4-pack O2 For You Houseplant Collection at $22.61. Shipping is free in orders over $45. This pack will include four of the following varieties: peace lily, fern, snake plant, devil’s ivy, marginata, peperomia or dieffenbachia. Each of which comes in a 4-inch grower’s pot and ranges from 10- to 15-inches in height at the time of shipping. Perfect for adding some life to your new home workspace, these are said to be the most “efficient plants around to filter all those nasty chemicals” in the air too. Rated 4+ stars. More deals below.

More Indoor Plant Deals:

Do you prefer some succulents instead of today’s indoor plant deals? Amazon is still offering 25-packs for $29, down from the regular $46 price tag. Then head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more discounts and our daily Green Deals roundups for all of today’s environmentally-friendly deals.

More on the O2 For You Houseplant Collection:

Indoor Plant Deals: The O2 for You collection are the most efficient plants around to filter all those nasty chemicals, allowing us to breathe clean air in our homes and offices. Energy-efficient homes and offices trap all kinds of chemicals inside. Happily, plants come to our rescue. Care varies from plant to plant, in general place the plants in a bright room and water weekly.

