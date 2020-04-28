Add stainless steel to the kitchen with Sabatier’s Dish Rack: $50.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Sabatier Expandable Stainless Steel Dish Rack for $50.56 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $10. Unlike your common dish rack, this offering is comprised of high-end materials like stainless steel. Despite this you’ll find that the entire thing features soft-touch wiring and feet to prevent scuffs and scratches in the kitchen. The entire thing is expandable, allowing it to span anywhere from 18.5- to 29.4-inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give up stainless steel design to spend significantly less on Sweet Home Collection’s $20 Dish Rack. It measures 12- x 19- x 5-inches and sports several different slots for everything from plates and cups to bowls and silverware. This offering is Amazon’s best-selling dish rack.

Oh, and while you’re scoping out things for the kitchen, let’s not forget that Calphalon’s Stainless Steel Wok with lifetime warranty is down to $72. Armed with it you’ll be ready to cook stir-fry, burgers, soup, and much more.

Sabatier Stainless Steel Dish Rack features:

EXPANDABLE DRAIN BOARD: This space-saving design features an expandable drain board for extra capacity; simply pull to expand the drain board from 18.5 inches to 29.4 inches for additional drying space when needed.

RUST-RESISTANT WIRES: Soft touch coated wires are rust-resistant for long lasting use. The wires protect dinnerware and enamel cookware from chipping; keeps items in place while drying

DRAINING SPOUT FOR EXCESS WATER: The drain board features a bi-directional spout for draining water into the sink from both sides

