Calphalon’s Stainless Steel Wok + lifetime warranty drops to $72 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the 12-inch Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel Wok for $71.99 shipped. Regularly $90 direct, it usually fetches even more at Macy’s and Bed Beth and Beyond. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and within a couple bucks of lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Featuring a brushed stainless steel exterior, it has an aluminum core with a non-porous steel cooking surface that “safe for use with all utensils.” The clear, tempered glass lid is included alongside the stay-cool handle while compatibility with gas/electric ranges and an oven-safe design round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a lifetime warranty. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the stainless steel build, Calphalon’s 10-inch Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Wok sells for more than $20 less at Amazon. Another great alternative is the AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok for $34. Both potions carry solid ratings but you won’t get the glass lid like the featured deal.

While we are looking at cookware deals, you might be interested in today’s outdoor sale at Home Depot where you’ll find deep deals on grills, furniture, and more. We also have Masterbuilt’s Pro Duel Fuel Smoker at $100 off plus even more right here.

Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel Wok features:

Aluminum core between 2 stainless steel layers provides even heating for excellent browning and control of the cooking process. Non porous stainless steel cooking surface is safe for use with all utensils

Elegant brushed stainless steel exterior can go from the oven or stove directly to the table. Reflective cook surface makes it easy to monitor foods as they cook and remains beautiful over time

Clear tempered glass lids let you see food while it’s cooking and are oven safe, so you can finish covered dishes in the oven or keep them warm until ready to serve

