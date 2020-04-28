Shine 1,850-lumens for 50,000-hours with this LED floor lamp: $30 (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp for $29.99 shipped when coupon code QL8YO53E has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. This floor lamp brings 1,815-lumens into your room of choice and is rated to do so for 50,000-hours. Doing the math, this means you can anticipate over 17-years of usage when left on for 8-hours each and every day. Owners can choose between three colors and five brightness modes, providing a total of 15 variations to pick from. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave a bit off today’s spending when opting for Globe Electric’s Holden 70-inch Floor Lamp at under $30. It features a trendy matte brass finish, but be aware that you’ll need to supply your own light bulb.

No matter which lamp you’ve chosen, don’t forget that you can automate it with the deal we found on four TP-Link Smart Plugs at $6 each. I use plugs like this in my home for lamps and highly recommend it to anyone looking to smarten up their home.

TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp features:

3 colors & 5 brightness modes: choose from 15 possible combinations to suit your illumination needs; floor lamp shines bright up to 1815 lm with 12W lighting output

Flexible gooseneck: conveniently direct the light where you most need it

Foolproof touch control: set Color, brightness, and a 1-hour timer in case you doze off at night; LED floor lamp features a Memory function to restore previous settings automatically

