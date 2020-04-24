It doesn’t get much better than four TP-Link Smart Plugs at $6 each

Tapo by TP-Link (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four of its Mini Smart Plugs for $23.99 shipped when coupon code 20TPLINK1 has been applied during checkout. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. These smart plugs deliver Alexa and Assistant control to power outlets for only $6 each. This is an affordable way to make an existing lamp smart or to reduce power usage of a given device by assigning a schedule. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
If you’d rather have TP-Link Kasa-branded smart home accessories, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find deals from $10. There, you’ll discover everything from plugs to full-blown smart outlets.
Oh, and let’s not forget that today we spotted TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera for $40. That’s 20% off typical pricing, making now a great time to strike and keep tabs on home when you’re away.
TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs features:
- Voice Control: Pair your plug with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily control your smart plug with just your voice.
- Scheduling: Set schedules for each of your appliances to automate your day. Let Tapo turn on the coffee pot to wake you up or turn off the lights let you sleep.
- Multi-User Access: Allows family members to control the smart plug using their own device.
- Easy Setup: Setup is quick and simple using Bluetooth and the friendly Tapo app.
