It doesn’t get much better than four TP-Link Smart Plugs at $6 each

Tapo by TP-Link (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four of its Mini Smart Plugs for $23.99 shipped when coupon code 20TPLINK1 has been applied during checkout. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. These smart plugs deliver Alexa and Assistant control to power outlets for only $6 each. This is an affordable way to make an existing lamp smart or to reduce power usage of a given device by assigning a schedule. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’d rather have TP-Link Kasa-branded smart home accessories, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup to find deals from $10. There, you’ll discover everything from plugs to full-blown smart outlets.

Oh, and let’s not forget that today we spotted TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera for $40. That’s 20% off typical pricing, making now a great time to strike and keep tabs on home when you’re away.

TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs features:

Voice Control: Pair your plug with Alexa or Google Assistant to easily control your smart plug with just your voice.

Scheduling: Set schedules for each of your appliances to automate your day. Let Tapo turn on the coffee pot to wake you up or turn off the lights let you sleep.

Multi-User Access: Allows family members to control the smart plug using their own device.

Easy Setup: Setup is quick and simple using Bluetooth and the friendly Tapo app.

