Pick up the ukulele while stuck at home, deals from $29 (Up to $140 off)

Guitar Center is offering the D’Angelico Bayside Concert Ukulele in natural spalted mango for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Guitar Center with similar models fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $140 off the going rate and the best we can find. Well, now is as good a time as any to brush top on your ukulele chops or even pick one up for the first time. A spalted mango top, 1.4-inch nut width, and an “open pore finish for unobstructed sustain,” make the Bayside notably comfortable and “a breeze to play” for beginners and vets. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the D’Angelico instrument lineup. Head below for more ukulele deals from $29.

More Ukulele deals:

Some great add-ons for your new instrument would have to be something like this ChromaCast Folding Ukulele Stand for under $9 Prime shipped. And having some spare strings on hand is always a good idea as well so it’s hard to go wrong with this $5.50 Ernie Ball set.

Fender is also still offering 3-months of its online Play learning platform for free in the wake up COVID-19. This includes guitar, bass and ukulele lessons on any device. And for all you computer musicians, be sure to check out the completely free Spitfire Audio LABS instrument library we recently detailed.

More on the D’Angelico Bayside Concert Ukulele:

Part of D’Angelico’s first-ever lineup of ukuleles, the Bayside is a concert uke that boasts robust tone and added acoustic resonance while remaining lightweight and comfortable. Featuring a laminated spalted mango top for warm, balanced tone and an open pore finish for unobstructed sustain, the Bayside sings. A slim neck shape and 1.4″ nut width make the Bayside notably comfortable—fittingly, a breeze to play.

