VUDU’s paranormal sale has Hereditary, The Haunted Mansion, The Witch, more

VUDU is currently offering a wide selection of paranormal movies at great prices. One newer release that’s on sale is Hereditary, which is down to $6.99 as part of this promotion. Normally $15, Google Play currently charges around $10 for this title and today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen all-time. This movie is all about families, and just how crazy our pasts can become. You’ll follow Ellen, who’s the matriarch of the Graham family. Once she passes, her daughter and grandchildren start to unravel a mystery of epic proportions and realize just how sinister the past can be. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU to view everything that’s on sale right now.

Our top picks:

If horror isn’t your thing, well, we’ve got the sale for you. iTunes is currently offering the 9-film collection of Star Wars at $80, which is an absolutely killer price. You’ll also find discounted bundles for $10, plus much more.

More on Hereditary:

When her mentally ill mother passes away, a woman named Annie (Toni Collette) and her husband (Gabriel Byrne), son (Alex Wolff) and daughter (Milly Shapiro) all mourn her loss. The family turn to different means to handle their grief, including Annie and her daughter both flirting with the supernatural. They each begin to have disturbing, otherworldly experiences linked to the sinister secrets and emotional trauma that have been passed through the generations of their family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!