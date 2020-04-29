This Bella Personal Blender is an ideal protein shake maker, now just $8

- Apr. 29th 2020 5:00 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 14-Oz. Personal Blender for $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, this is a $12 discount and one of the best prices we have tracked. This simple and to-the-point blender is ideal for your daily smoothies and is a breeze to clean up. It includes a 14-ounce, dishwasher-safe blending cup with a drinking lid, a stainless steel blade, and BPA-free parts. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $8, you’ll be hard pressed to find a decent spoon to stir up a protein shake for less, never mind a blender. Even the normally rock-bottom Oster My Blend sells for significantly more. This BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle is slightly less expensive than today’s lead deal, but not by very much and it requires a whole lot more manual labor.

If you’re looking for some protein deals to go with your new blender, Amazon is offering 3.35-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Isolate for $25 right now (Reg. $38+) and be sure to swing by our sports deals hub for even more workout gear.

More on the Bella 14-Oz. Personal Blender:

Make tasty drinks with this BELLA personal blender. The stainless steel blade holds up well to daily blending, while a drinking lid simplifies consumption of smoothies and juices while on the go. This BELLA personal blender features a dishwasher-safe blending jar that can hold up to 14 oz. of liquid and a lid for quick cleaning after use.

