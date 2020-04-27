Score 3.35-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Isolate Protein for $25 (Reg. $38+)

Amazon is now offering 3.35-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Performance Whey Isolate Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally as much as $55 or so, it usually sells for between $30 and $38 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. Along with 13.5-grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids and 6.5-grams of BCAAs, ON’s protein isolate is the “purest form of whey protein that currently exists” and includes about 30-grams of protein per serving. Along with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, in also contains only 1-gram of sugar and fat per serving. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you have never tried OPTIMUM NUTRITION’s whey before, it might be a good idea to go with the smaller individual stick pack for $10. It will provide six individually wrapped protein portions so you can give the brand a shot before dropping cash on something you won’t even consume.

Check out this deal on the Blendtec 650 and our review for the Vejo Blender if you’re looking for a new smoothie maker. We also have some great workout companion deals live right now including the very first price drop on the new Pixel Buds as well as offers on AirPods Pro and even more right here.

More on ON’s Whey Isolate Protein Powder:

30 grams of premium Whey Protein isolate, The purest form of whey protein that currently exists

13.5 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids

6.5 grams of naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of fat, no artificial flavors, sweeteners or Colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!