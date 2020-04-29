Send disorganization packing with DYMO’s Label Maker: $15.50 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Handheld Label Maker for $15.60 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $4. This wall-mountable label maker lets you take charge of disorganized situations at a moment’s notice. Owners are able to choose from five font sizes, seven print styles, and eight box designs. The built-in display conveys what going to come out before printing, helping ensure you have everything just the way you like. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve got nice handwriting you could spend 65% less when using these Avery All-Purpose Labels for $5. This package has 128 inside, likely providing you more than enough to tackle the garage or basement.

Now that you’re organized, how about taking floor cleanliness to the next level? If you’re onboard we’ve got several Dyson deals priced from $140.

DYMO LetraTag Label Maker features:

Choose from 5 font sizes, 7 Print styles and 8 box styles

See font effects on screen before you Print with a graphical display

Take advantage of 9 label memory and 2 line printing

Save power with auto off functionality

13 Character LCD screen

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!