Echo Spot delivers Alexa in a small package for $70 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers its Echo Spot Alexa-enabled Speaker in white or black for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price. Echo Spot delivers Alexa functionality with an integrated display. This is a solid option if you want to bring Amazon’s smart home system to various places in your house. Particularly, as a clock on your nightstand. It’s received solid reviews at Amazon and we agreed in our hands-on.

Ditch the built-in display and go with Amazon’s Echo Dot at $30. This is another great way to expand your smart home setup without breaking the bank. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 329,000 Amazon reviewers.

Prefer Siri? Apple’s HomePod is currently marked down to $205 from its usual $299 price tag. Check out our earlier coverage for more details on this price drop.

Echo Spot features:

Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control smart home, and more

Just ask to play a song, artist, or genre, and see lyrics with Amazon Music. Also, stream music and books from Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Audible.

