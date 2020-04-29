Hygiene Hand helps you avoid germs on buttons and door handles $20 (Orig. $25)

- Apr. 29th 2020 7:23 am ET

Elevator buttons, ATM keypads, bathroom door handles — these are just a few examples of surfaces where invisible germs may be lurking. Hygiene Hand is a tool that lets you press buttons and pull open doors without touching them. You can get it now for $19.99 (Orig. $25) at 9to5Toys Specials.

According to WebMD, around 80% of infections are caused by touching the same item as someone else who has a virus. Washing your hands can provide some protection, but it’s better to avoid contact at all.

With Hygiene Hand, you can easily interact with buttons, levers, and handles without risking your health. It raised over $570k on Kickstarter, and now it’s available to buy.

Designed by a retired NY City Paramedic, this pocket-size tool has a flat stylus for precision and a strong hook for gripping. A ring provides a solid grip for your finger, and you can store the tool on your keychain.

Made from brass, Hygiene Hand is around 70% copper — a material with natural antimicrobial properties. This means that bacteria and viruses should die on the surface of the tool.

Normally priced at $25, Hygiene Hand is now $19.99. You can also get a two-pack for $37.99 (Orig. $50).

