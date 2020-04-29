At $8.50 each, you won’t want to miss out on four Meross Smart Light Switches

Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four of its Smart Light Switches for $34.99 shipped when coupon code QD2RPREI has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate there, works out to just under $8.75 per unit, and is arguably among the best smart light switch offers we’ve tracked. Once installed, these light switches can be toggled using the Meross app, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings. This makes them a great fit for anyone who has some products within the Amazon, Google, or Samsung ecosystem. Installation is said to take around 15-minutes, and these ship with a wall plate, but can also be used with many other styles that you have around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you live in an older home with light switches that do not have neutral wires, be sure to check out the new Aqara Smart Wall Switch. Pricing is competitive given the fact that they work with HomeKit, and you’ll find two options that do not require a neutral wire.

My entire home is decked out with smart lighting. Swing by my Echo Dot Diary post to get a feel for how I pulled it off and to perhaps learn some tips and tricks along the way.

Meross Smart Light Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire before purchasing.

Remote and Voice Control: Control your light from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, simply use your voice command to control it. All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US.

Easy to Install: 15 mins installation. Only for single pole installation. Fits for your exsiting 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. No hub required.

