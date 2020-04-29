MXL’s V400 Dynamic Microphone sees massive $170 price drop for today only

Today only, as part opt its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering the MXL V400 Dynamic Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $250, it is currently on sale for $100 at Guitar Center and starting from $178 via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s offer is as much as $170 off, $10 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. This is a dynamic mic so it does not require phantom power like most condenser vocal mics, but its XLR connection does need some kind of audio interface when being used for recording and the like. Alongside the 60Hz – 15kHz frequency response range, it features a nice vintage-style metal body, an internal windscreen, and integrated shock mount. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you would prefer an affordable condenser microphone, be sure to browse through our top picks right here. But one of the least expensive options for improving your recording quality that actually sounds great is the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic. With no audio interface required, this model connects directly to your Mac/PC and is about half the price of today’s lead deal.

Whichever model you go with, you can can get a much cleaner recording with an isolation shield and/or an additional pop-screen. You’ll find our top picks right here.

Speaking of USB mics, J-Lab debuted its new lineup yesterday with three new models. Ranging from a starter mic right up to pro podcaster quality, you can learn more about the new USB-C models right here.

More on the MXL V400 Dynamic Microphone:

The MXL V400 is a dynamic stage microphone with an elegant, vintage body enhanced by modern design elements both inside and out. Behind the grill, an integrated foam windscreen filters out plosives and background noise. The cardioid polar pattern provides a sweet spot for vocals and rejects other noise. The V400 also features a built-in shock mount to reduce noise from floor vibrations. For active stages, the V400 is a true performer’ microphone. The V400 is built to last show after show, mile after mile.

