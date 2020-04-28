Whether you want to stream, podcast, or simply sound better in online meetings, JLab Audio now has you covered with a new lineup of microphones. Each of the new JLab microphones is a part of what the company is calling its Talk series. There are a total of three offerings in tow, helping cast a wide net to satisfy most of the market’s needs. Talk GO is the most compact and affordable, Talk is a middle of the road solution arguably aimed at the largest chunk of users, and Talk Pro focuses on the high-end with “professional level vocal recording.” Continue reading to learn more.

New JLab microphones rock USB-C and stellar looks

Instead of launching a single product that tries to accommodate everyone’s needs, JLab has launched a trio of microphones and each have a different audience. As its name implies, Talk GO is aimed at folks that need a travel microphone. It has a compact and lightweight design that’s ready to tackle everything from streaming to podcasting.

Next up we have Talk, which is the middle-man of the group. It ratchets up performance with three condensers and four directional options compared to two and three found in Talk Go. For those on the lookout for something top-tier, Talk Pro is here and dials up the recording sample rate to 192k compared to the 96k rating found in the entry-level models.

Each one of the new JLab microphones features a standout black and light blue colorway that is consistent with the company’s brand. No matter which offering is best for your setup, you’ll likely be pleased to hear that USB-C connectivity adorns the lineup.

“JLab excels at creating accessibly priced, innovative options in the technology space. While we’re not abandoning our roots in audio, the Talk series shows that JLab’s ability to innovate can go well beyond what you hear, to what you say, and potentially, even further,” said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

Pricing and availability

Each one of the new JLab microphones is set to launch in early May. Talk Go, Talk, and Talk Pro are priced at $49, $99, and $149, respectively. These have yet to show up in Amazon search or the company storefront there, but each can be pre-ordered today direct from JLab.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I were on the hunt, there is little doubt in my mind that the new JLab microphones would be on my shortlist alongside HyperX QuadCast (review here) and offerings from Blue. They manage to both look great and embrace the future thanks to USB-C connectivity.

We’re still in the early days, but at the onset I don’t think there’s really a bad option here. Each of the new JLab microphones in the Talk series appears up to the task with a variety of sizing and features that should accommodate a large majority of the market’s needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!