OXO’s steel kettles and French press makers are up to 45% off + more from $15

OXO is offering its Brew 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker with GroundsLifter for $31.99. But code OXO25 will drop it down to $23.99 shipped. Regularly $40 direct and over on Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a glass carafe housed in a stainless steel case, this model features a soft, non-slip handle and plunger. It has an 8-cup capacity as well as a steel and silicone GroundsLifter “for easy removal of used coffee grounds.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more pour-over coffee maker and kettles on sale.

More kettle and pour-over maker deals:

For an even more affordable kettle solution, check out this Ovente at under $15 Prime shipped. While you won’t get the stainless steel look here, there’s a nice internal LED indicator and a 2-year warranty in tow.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware and then hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas. We also have some deep deals on espresso machines from Calphalon and more.

OXO Brew 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker:

We took the mess out of the French press. The OXO Good Grips 8-Cup French Press Coffee Maker includes a stainless steel and silicone GroundsLifter for easy removal of used coffee grounds. This French press has a soft, non-slip handle and plunger, plus a stainless steel housing to protect the borosilicate glass carafe. The BPA-free carafe is heat resistant and helps keep coffee hot. Also available in 4-cup size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

