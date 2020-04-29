Bypass Spotify’s repetitive ads with a 12-month Premium subscription for $89

Today only, LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten is offering the Spotify 12-Month Premium Subscription Gift Card for $89 with free email delivery when coupon code LOAD10C has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Typically $99 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers at least 10% in savings. If you’re not an annual Spotify subscriber you’re likely paying $10/month, which allows this deal to shave 25% off what you’d typically spend over the same period. Once armed with Spotify Premium, you’ll be able to say goodbye to ads and enjoy music without those repetitive interruptions. This card covers you for a full year and is emailed to you within 1 business day. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to Spotify, don’t forget you can enjoy Amazon Music Prime for FREE if you’re a subscriber to the company’s expansive service. You can pick from 2-million curated songs that all play without ads.

Want to crank up the tunes in your living room? Don’t forget that JBL’s Link Bar is down to $230. It’s equipped with Google Assistant, providing you with yet another way to queue up some music, toggle lights, and much more.

Spotify Premium Subscription features:

With Spotify, it’s easy to find the right music for every moment – on your phone, your computer, your tablet and more. There are millions of tracks on Spotify. So whether you’re working out, partying or relaxing, the right music is always at your fingertips. Choose what you want to listen to, or let Spotify surprise you. You can also browse through the music collections of friends, artists and celebrities, or create a radio station and just sit back. Soundtrack your life with Spotify.

