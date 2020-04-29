Bring Assistant to your home theater with JBL’s Link Bar at $230 (Save $70)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link Bar 100W Soundbar for $229.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, is $20 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. JBL’s Link Bar expands your Google setup with built-in access to Assistant alongside Chromecast integration and Android TV. So not only will you be able to watch all of your favorite shows by plugging Link bar into your TV, but it’ll bring a 100W sound system into the mix, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the built-in Chromecast or Assistant features can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Right now it fetches $179 at Amazon, scoring you notable savings over the lead discount. While it won’t integrate with your smart home or bring streaming media player features, it’s still a solid alternative for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

Speaking of Assistant, this morning we spotted a pair of Google Nest Hubs on sale from $90, saving you $110 from the overall value. Alternatively, we’re also still seeing the Nest Hub Max at one of its lowest prices yet of $175.

JBL Link Bar features:

Enhance your home audio setup with this JBL LINK BAR soundbar. The three HDMI ports and HDMI ARC port create a 4K entertainment hub for immersive gaming or streaming, while built-in Android TV and Google Assistant support voice-activated controls for added convenience. This Bluetooth JBL LINK BAR soundbar uses a single cable to connect to your TV for a hassle-free connection.

