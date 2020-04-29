Under $99 scores Withings’ Apple Health-ready Steel Hybrid Smartwatch

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $98.79 shipped. That’s $21 off recent pricing there and is the best offer we see available right now. Once armed with this watch, anyone that sees it on your wrist is likely to think it’s a traditional timepiece with no smart capabilities. They’ll be wrong though as this offering can track more than 10 different fitness activities and even record sleep data. It pairs with a smartphone using the Health Mate app and can send all information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other services. Since there is no display to power, wearers will enjoy 8-month battery life before needing to swap a battery. My wife has worn this watch for over a year now and only recently had to change the battery, helping confirm that Withings’ claims are true. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

