Save on Garmin smartwatches: vívoactive 4S $270 ($85 off), more from $150

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin vívoactive 4S Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped in several styles. Typically selling for $350, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $25, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s vívoactive 4S touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside some more unique stats like Pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and even hydration levels. Its smartwatch capabilities deliver notifications from your iOS or Android device, and battery life clocks in at 7-days per charge. Over 640 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for additional Garmin deals from $150.

Other notable Garmin deals:

If the Garmin stylings from today’s sale doesn’t do it for you, we’re seeing a few other fitness tracker and smartwatch deals to have you covered. Notably, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is down to $120, marking a new low at 33% off. There’s also Fitbit Charge 3 at $100, as well as additional wearables from the brand from $70.

Garmin vívoactive 4S Smartwatch features:

Tune in to your body, and tone up with the 40mm vívoactive 4S GPS smartwatch. It has the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features, music storage and on-screen, Animated workouts To help you reach your goals. Boost every activity by downloading your favorite Spotify or Deezer (may require a premium subscription With a third-party music provider) playlists straight to your watch. Fits wrists with a circumference of 4.3-6.8 inches.

