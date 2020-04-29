Streamline the living room with Zinus’ Garrison Modern TV Stand: $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Garrison Modern TV Stand for $39.85 shipped. That’s 20% off recent pricing there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked in over 3-years. This TV stand sports a simplistic style that’s bound to help bring a modern look and feel to your space. It’s ready to uphold 100-pounds and measures 40- x 17- x 18-inches. The frame is comprised of steel and the wood used features a “rich brown” grain. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve got some game consoles or an A/V receiver to wire, perhaps you should use some of today’s savings on this 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5. Given their reusable design, one package should last you a very long time.

Want to easily toggle the lights off or on before a movie and during streaming breaks? We’ve got you covered with four Meross Smart Light Switches priced at $8.50 each.

Zinus Garrison Modern TV Stand features:

Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf

Easy Assembly

Dimensions: 40 x 17 x 18 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity

Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame

Rich brown wood grain finish is easy to clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

