Get a year BJ’s Wholesale membership for $20 (Reg. $55)

BJ’s Wholesale is currently offering a 1-year Inner Circle membership for $20. For comparison, a single year membership usually sells for $55. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. BJ’s is a warehouse club that offers access to a wide range of deals on groceries, electronics, and home goods. If you have a location nearby, this is a great way to check one out and not pay the full price of a typical membership. Throughout the year, during various events such as Black Friday, BJ’s offers a number of notable promotions worth having a membership on-hand for. Find your nearest wholesale storefront right here.

On top of discounted prices, BJ’s is also known for its expansive coupon offerings. To get a sample of what you might find, jump over to this landing page at the warehouse for a better idea of what is available at BJ’s.

Don’t forget, Sam’s Club is now offering an effectively FREE membership for a limited period of time. You can get full details on this promotion right here.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotional value expires May 9, 2020. Amount paid never expires. Limit 1 per visit. Valid for new Members only. Valid to use online or in-Club upon enrollment. Voucher will be redeemed, and 12-Month Membership period will begin immediately upon purchase of the voucher. Photo identification required when you visit the Club to pick up your Membership Card. Must be 18 years or older. Membership is subject to BJ’s current Membership terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms. Must enroll in BJ’s Easy Renewal® program, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Cancel or manage your BJ’s Easy Renewal anytime by logging on to your account on BJs.com or by calling Member Care at 844-268-8093. Must provide a mailing address and first and last name as you wish for it to appear on your Membership Card at checkout; must also provide an email address which Groupon will provide to BJ’s Wholesale Club to facilitate redemption. For more information, see BJ’s privacy policy. Offer not valid in the Chesterfield, MI; Madison Heights, MI; Taylor, MI; or Pensacola, FL, Clubs. Merchant is solely responsible to purchasers for the care and quality of the advertised goods and services. Offer is not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

