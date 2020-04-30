Cuisinart’s 13-Cup Food Processor preps dinner for $80 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Focus is now offering the Cuisinart Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor and Dicing Kit (FP-13DGM) for $79.95 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly listed in new condition at $200 direct, it fetches even more from Amazon third-party sellers and goes for $170 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is $100 off the next best new price and the lowest total we can find. It features a 13-cup processing bowl as well as a smaller 4.5-cup option and a 550-watt motor. The wide-mouth feed tube makes it simple to slide larger ingredients through the machine while the included dicing disc with 10mm grid plus cleaning tool round out the features set here. Rated 4- stars from hundreds. More details below.

If your simple home meals don’t require such a robust food processor, there are much more affordable models out there. KitchenAid’s 3.5-Cup Food Chopper sells for $35, and while not quite as powerful, it will certainly help to prep the dinner much the same. Or, consider this Black+Decker 8-Cup model for a few bucks less instead. Both options carry stellar ratings.

More on the Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor:

Take on any food prep task with Cuisinart’s Elemental 13 Cup Food Processor. Big enough to chop ingredients for a party-sized portion of salsa, the Elemental 13 can also dice ingredients in the same bowl. This Food Processor has a 550 watt peak power motor along with a supreme wide-mouth feed tube with small, medium, and large pushers. Cuisinart’s Elemental 13 consists of stainless steel chopping/mixing blade with patented BladeLock system, including dough blade and small and large S-blades.

