Herman Miller 15% off sitewide: Rare savings on iconic designs, Eames, more

Herman Miller’s semi-annual sale is now live with 15% off sitewide, delivering best of the year pricing on all of the brand’s iconic designs. Free shipping is also available across the board. If you’ve been wanting to pick up any of Herman Miller’s most popular chairs and home accents, now is the time to dive in. You’ll also find these promotions running over at Design Within Reach, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

The always popular Aeron Chair is available from as low as $846, which is a match of the best we’ve seen since last holiday season. This is a customizable order, so you’ll need to tinker with the specs to find the exact amount you’re looking to spend. The Aeron Chair is known as one of the best daily drivers out there and today is a rare chance to save. This is my desk chair of choice, and I can say that it’s certainly well worth the money. Learn more here.

Looking for somewhere to relax? The iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is marked down to $4,500.75. That’s down nearly $800 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This is one of just two chances to save throughout the year, so don’t let this one pass you by. “A timeless classic, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman was introduced in 1956. At the time, there was nothing like it—and all these years later, that’s still the case.”

You can dive into the rest of Herman Miller’s semi-annual sale for more deals at 15% off right here.

Aeron Chair features:

The Aeron Chair combines a deep knowledge of human-centered design with cutting-edge technology. With over 7 million sold, our most admired and recognized work chair still sets the benchmark for ergonomic comfort more than 20 years after its debut.

