Plano’s Stow N’ Go Tool Organizer returns to Amazon low of $13.50 (30% off)

- Apr. 30th 2020 1:26 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Plano Stow N’ Go Pro Tool Organizer for $13.61 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you need a way to haul small tools and accessories around, this organizer is here to save the day. Inside you’ll find several drawers that each have a plethora of compartments perfect for stowing gear that you need to frequently move around with. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need a place to store nuts, bolts, and the like? This $6 Organizer Tray should do the trick. It provides 10.5- by 10.5-inches of space which is divvied up into three compartments. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 450 Amazon shoppers.

Now that your garage or workshop is better organized, it may be time to do the same for your kitchen. You can score a stainless steel Sabatier Dish Rack for $50.50 right now at Amazon. Regularly $70, this deal shaves more than 25% off.

Plano Stow N’ Go Pro Tool Organizer features:

Keep all your tools in one place with the Plano Molding 1354 Stow N Go Tool Box. Hold tons of different small finishing nails and screw sand also keep out dust. An ideal tool box organizer, this product is heavy duty and sturdy. With a fold-down handle, you will be able to take this tool kit along with you wherever you go. Carry your tools on the go with this Plano Molding 1354 Stow N Go Tool Box.

