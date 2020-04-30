Level up your setup with RESPAWN’s Gaming Chair for $129.50 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $129.31 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This gaming chair promotes comfort along with racing aesthetics that should look great in most gaming setups. It rotates 360-degrees, armrest heights can be adjusted, and users can recline up to 130-degrees. This specific colorway is comprised of red, black, and a bit of white, helping deliver gaming style to your space. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not grab some Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4? These will allow you to quickly give your desk a once over whenever needed. They’re great on everything from stainless steel to wood, making them a solid option for any setup.

Speaking of furniture, the Zinus Garrison TV Stand deal we spotted yesterday is still live and available for $40. It sports a steel frame and dark wood grain that helps convey a rich look.

RESPAWN 200 Gaming Chair features:

GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: This ergonomic chair has a steel tube frame design encased in molded foam which allows for highly-contoured support and an open back seat structure that allows for additional heat control. The adjustable headrest and lumbar pivoting lumbar support delivers comfort that lasts.

4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair, tweaking the height and depth of your armrests, and reclining between 90 – 130 degrees with infinite angle lock. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.

