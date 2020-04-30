Samsung Note9 drops to $330 today, more Android deals from $60 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various Samsung Android Smartphones in refurbished condition from $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $329.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches as much at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked. Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review. Amazon customers largely agree. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case along the way. Our top pick is from Spigen at $12. Its Liquid Air case offers a slim and form-fitting design that is sure to not add too much bulk to an already large Android device. A textured back also helps prevent any accidental drops. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for more Android deals starting at $60.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

The Note9 has the largest amount of storage offered in a Samsung phone More space means more files, videos, and photos-and more peace of mind knowing there’s a place for it all

The Note9 gives you a quick network connection for incredibly fast streaming and downloading, so you can do more, uninterrupted

Still amazing on screen, but now the S-Pen has more power off screen Remotely control different applications and use the S pen to capture shots from far away, scroll, and play music

At 64″, the Note9 has the largest screen of any Galaxy phone Perfect for gaming and streaming, our Super AMOLED display is bigger than ever before

