Teracube is a smartphone with a four year warranty: now $299 (Orig. $349)

Most people upgrade to a new phone every two years or so. This level of turnover is damaging both to your finances and the planet. The Teracube Smartphone is built to last longer, with a four-year warranty as standard. You can get it now for only $298.99 (Orig. $349) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Honored on the Best of CES list earlier this year, Teracube is a genuine breath of fresh air. Whereas most flagship smartphones are designed to be obsolete within 24 months, this device was built to last.

The phone features a 6.2-inch full HD display protected by Gorilla Glass, and dual rear cameras seated in a durable case. Teracube runs Android on a monstrous octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These specs are pretty amazing today, and they will future proof your device for years to come.

Teracube also offers all-day battery life and that all-important headphone jack. The device comes unlocked, so you can choose any GSM carrier to fill the dual SIM slots.

Teracube is much more affordable than big-name devices, and it lasts much longer. As a result, you can save thousands of dollars and avoid adding yet more toxic waste to landfill.

It’s normally $349, but you can grab the Teracube now for just $298.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!