AirPlay 2 + HomeKit adorn VIZIO’s 75-inch 4K TV at $1,399 ($300 off), more

Amazon is offering the VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV (P759-G1) for $1,399 shipped. Available for $0.99 more at Best Buy. That’s $300 in savings and within $101 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This TV sports slim bezels, Dolby Vision, 240 local dimming zones, and more. For those unfamiliar local dimming zones ensure that dark scenes can come very close to true black. When it comes to brightness, this VIZIO delivers 1,200-nits to ensure that nobody has trouble seeing what’s going on. Both Android and iOS users alike will have no problem flinging content and controlling this TV as it has Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and HomeKit integrations. Rated 4/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more. Continue reading to find additional TV deals.

More TV deals:

No matter which TV you land on, I highly recommend using a bit of today’s savings on this $18 Cord Cover Raceway Kit. Having recently moved I’ve already bought and used a couple of these and couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Now each of my guest rooms has a TV with no wires in sight.

VIZIO P-Series Quantum 75-inch Smart TV features:

Quantum color: delivers up to 115 percent more Color than standard 4K TVs

Ultra bright 1200: delivers detailed highlights at up to 1200 nits of brightness

240 local dimming zones: allows for deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast

Dolby Vision HDR: Capable of displaying a wider spectrum of colors &detail; Includes HDR10 and HLG content support

