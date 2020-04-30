VUDU has several movies to stream for FREE right now + bonus credit and more

VUDU is currently offering a selection of movies to watch for FREE with ads. Plus, select VUDU members will receive a $2 credit toward a future purchase after fully finishing a movie. One of our favorites is Journey to the Center of the Earth, which goes for $5 on sale at Google Play right now. This movie stars Brendan Fraser, Seth Meyers, Josh Hutcherson, and many other great actors and actresses for a full-fledged cast. You’ll follow Brenden and his team as they go on a scientific expedition through Iceland, where the cast gets stuck in a cave and finds that it only goes deeper…until they discover something they never expected to see. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU’s landing page to view all included titles.

Our favorite FREE movies:

Looking for something more paranormal? Well, VUDU has a sale going on with quite a few best-sellers like The Haunted Mansion, The Witch, Insidious, and more.

More on Journey to the Center of the Earth:

During a scientific expedition in Iceland, visionary scientist Trevor Anderson, his nephew Sean and their beautiful local guide, Hannah, are unexpectedly trapped in a cave from which their only escape is to go deeper and deeper into the depths of the Earth. Traveling through never-before-seen worlds, the trio comes face-to-face with surreal and unimaginable creatures from days past. The explorers soon realize that they must find a way back to the earth’s surface before it is too late.

