AT&T is currently offering the iPhone 11 64GB on sale for $11.67 per month on a 30-month term when you activate a new line on one of the company’s Unlimited plans. Normally over $23 per month, this is a 50% savings and drops the price 50% from its regular rate. You’ll also get a $150 AT&T prepaid Visa card if you activate it on a $75 or more per month Unlimited plan. Overall, thanks to this sale, you’ll pay $350 over the course of 30-months, and if you factor in the $150 card, you’re getting the iPhone 11 for right around $200 total, which is a killer deal when compared to its $699 list price. iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, has True Tone, a wide color gamut (P3), Face ID, the A13 Bionic CPU, and dual 13MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Given that you’ll be receiving a $150 gift card, it’s only natural to recommend grabbing Apple’s AirPods with your savings. AirPods 2nd Generation with Wireless Charging Case is currently on sale for just that, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen at Amazon.

Also, don’t miss out on the killer savings we’re tracking on Apple Watch Series 5. Deals start at just $299, which is a fantastic price when you consider that Series 5 has an always-on display, edge-to-edge screen, and more.

Something else to consider would be a clear case to see your beautiful new phone through. This model on Amazon is $7 Prime shipped and sports a 4.8/5 star rating from over 15,000 happy customers. You should also grab some tempered glass screen protectors, as that’s the best way to keep your display pristine. Under $6 Prime shipped scores you a 3-pack, giving you a few backups should one crack or get scratched.

iPhone 11 features:

6.1-Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and wide cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo

