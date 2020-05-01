Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case hits Amazon low at $150 (Save $49)

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 with Amazon often charging around $179. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at this retailer. Apple’s AirPods feature a sleek design and the brand’s H1 chip for access to various features like Hey Siri. This model ships with the wireless charging case, too. You’ll be able to toss your AirPods on a compatible Qi charger and power-up without having any pesky wires to worry about. Learn more about today’s lead deal and all of its functionality here.

Save $70 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Hey, Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details. Over 1,100 Amazon customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Prefer an over-ear design? Go with the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $300. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate.

You’ll also find the non-wireless charging AirPods for $122 on sale at eBay currently. Check out our Apple guide for additional deals.

Apple AirPods feature:

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Charges quickly in the case

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!