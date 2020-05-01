DEWALT drill and driver kits are $100, today only (Reg. $150+)

Today only, Woot offers your choice of DEWALT drill and driver kits for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $179 for these bundles with today’s deal topping the previous Amazon all-time low by $30. These bundles include a top-rated DEWALT drill or driver along with a battery and wall charger. You’ll also get a carrying case for easy storage. This is a great option if you’re looking to tackle various DIY tasks around the house this year but don’t want to spend a fortune to get started. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $20. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Cordless Drill/Driver Combos feature:

DEWALT’s DCD780C2 20-volt max lithium-ion compact 1.5 Ah drill/driver kit comes equipped with advanced technology and innovative features that make it ideal for commercial and residential builders, remodelers, carpenters, woodworkers, electricians, and plumbers. Its extreme durability, performance, and comfort allow users to match the tool to the task at hand, increasing its flexibility for a variety of applications regardless of speed, torque, or power.

