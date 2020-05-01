The HomeKit-enabled Hue Hub drops to $49 at nearly 20% off with this code

DailySteals is currently offering the HomeKit-compatible 2nd-generation Philips Hue Hub for $48.99 shipped when you use the code KJPHSMRT at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked recently. If you’re still rocking a 1st-generation Hue Hub without HomeKit support, it’s time to upgrade. This model supports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant voice services, ensuring that it functions with just about any smart home platform. I use it and absolutely love the Philips Hue ecosystem, and would recommend it to anyone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you want to use the Philips Hue ecosystem without a hub, you’ll lose out on HomeKit compatibility. However, picking up the Bluetooth-enabled Hue Bulb will net you Alexa and Assistant voice commands for around $19 each.

If you’re wanting to grab something that’s a bit cheaper for each bulb, opt for the Wyze Bulb. You’ll pay $39 at Amazon, which will give you four lights, making them right around $10 each.

Philips Hue Hub features:

Voice Activated: With the Philips Hue Smart Hub, add up to 50 Philips Hue Smart lights of Your choice with this ZigBee Controlled hub necessary for Voice Control with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant

Control Your Smart LIGHTS FROM Anywhere: The heart of Your Philips Hue system, this hue hub also enables you to Control all of Your Philips Hue products via the Philips Hue app, even when you’re away from Home

Fully Automate Your Smart Home: Enhance Your Philips Hue system by setting Timers and alarms, connecting to a variety of apps, dimming the Smart lights and more (canNot be used with conventional dimmers)

