If you’ve never heard of Wyze, you must be new around here. We loved them as a budget-friendly camera alternative to the higher-priced Arlo cameras, and the Wyze Sense is a great addition to any smart home. Now, the company is back with the Wyze Bulb, aiming to take down Philips Hue. The Wyze Bulb currently comes in a 4-pack for just $29.99, which is just $7.50 each. Keep reading to learn more.

Wyze Bulb offers Philips Hue-like features for less

Wyze Bulb is the company’s latest offering, aiming to take on Philips Hue and other smart bulb brands. Though only available in white for now, it’s still a fantastic value. You’ll find a 4-pack of Wyze Bulbs available in the company’s app on your iOS or Android device for just $29.99, which is $7.50 each. Soon, Wyze plans to sell its Bulb for $7.99 each as an individual purchase for those who don’t need a 4-pack, as well. For comparison, a 4-pack of white Philips Hue bulbs will currently run you around $50 at Amazon, or $12.25 each. Plus, you’ll be able to tune it from soft amber to bright wight and everything in between, depending on the mood you want to set, while also changing the brightness for more ambiance.

Fully connected at budget-friendly prices

This bulb is fully connected to your smart home without a dedicated hub. You’ll be able to use it with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or the built-in app. But, it doesn’t stop there. If you have Wyze Sense, the Bulb ties directly in. As seen in the video above, you’ll be able to tie Wyze Bulb into the contact sensor or with the motion sensor to turn on/off when you open or close a door, or to make sure the lights don’t stay on when no motion is detected.

Honestly, this functionality alone makes me want to invest in some Wyze Bulbs. Imagine opening your closet door and the light instantly turns on, and then when you close it off it goes. Or, think about a place like your garage where the motion sensor detects you walking in and you instantly have illumination, and when the movement stops, off goes the light.

Pricing and availability

Wyze bulb is currently available as a 4-pack for $29.99 through the Wyze iOS or Android application. Soon, the company will sell one bulb for $7.99. Shipping is slated for June 2019.

9to5Toys’ take

Wyze Cam really shook up the home security camera industry. Offering free 14-day rolling storage and on-device support for a microSD card at just $26 shipped on Amazon, the company became one of the fastest selling cameras around. Now, with Wyze Bulb, the same could happen. When you consider that, on average, a Philips Hue white bulb sells for $12.25 each in a 4-pack or $15 individually, Wyze bulb is a steal in comparison. The only thing that Wyze is lacking is HomeKit support, which we hope comes soon with Apple opening up the platform more.

