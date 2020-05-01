Microsoft has a wide selection of HD and 4K movies to rent from under $1

The Microsoft Store is currently offering a selection of HD and 4K UHD movies to rent on sale from $0.99. One of our favorites is Ready Player One in 4K UHD for $1.99, which normally costs $4 to rent at Google Play. This movie takes place in 2045 when people use virtual reality to escape the real world (which doesn’t sound like a half-bad idea right now…). You’ll follow award-winning Steven Spielberg’s masterful adventure where the hero of the story strives to find the easter egg left in the OASIS by its creator after he passes away. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by Microsoft’s landing page to view all of the current sales.

Our favorite $1 HD/4K UHD rentals:

Our favorite $2 4K UHD rentals:

Don’t miss out on the Apple movie sale that’s happening right now. It has titles from just $3 to own, instead of just rent. Classics and newcomers alike are available here, including Straight Outta Compton, South Pacific, The Phantom of the Opera, and more are available here.

More about Ready Player One:

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!