Apple’s new movie sale starts at $3: Deals on classics, musicals, and 4K titles

- May. 1st 2020 8:59 am ET

0

Apple has a rare from $3 movie sale running this weekend focused on older classics alongside a $5 promotion on 4K titles and more. That’s on top of Tuesday’s big sale on Star Wars films and bundles. You’ll find all of our top picks down below, which will become a permanent part of your collection.

Warner Bros. Classics Sale from $3

Apple is highlighting a number of Warner Bros. classic films this week with deals from $3. You’d typically pay $10 each here with up to 70% in savings today. Here are a few top picks:

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s: $3
  • Roman Holiday: $3
  • Singin’ in the Rain: $5
  • The Phantom of the Opera: $5
  • The Music Man: $5
  • Brother Nature: $5
  • The King and I: $5
  • Funny Face: $5
  • South Pacific: $5

Other notable deals this week

Don’t miss this week’s earlier Apple movie sale focused on Star Wars titles, including the new 9-film bundle at an all-time low.

