OXO’s gorgeous conical burr coffee grinder sees rare 25% price drop to $75

OXO is now offering its Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $74.99 shipped after you apply code OXO25 at checkout. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also $5 below the Amazon all-time low and $5 under our previous mention. This model features 40mm stainless steel conical burrs and a one-touch start timer. The hopper can hold 0.75-lbs. of beans at once while the grounds container carries up to 12-cups. This model also features 15 precision grind settings (including micro options). Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need all those precision grind settings but still want that freshly ground flavor, there are other options out there for much less. If the Mueller variant at $23 won’t cut it, check out this best-selling KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder at $25. Neither of these options are quite as versatile or professional as our lead deal today, but they will certainly provide you with freshly ground beans for drastically less.

We also still have plenty of other notable OXO kitchenware deals right now including kettles, pour-over brewers, and more from $15 right here. Plus, you’ll find additional offers in our Home Goods Guide.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Durable 40 millimeter stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds for optimal flavor extraction

15 settings (plus Micro settings) let you adjust your grind to suit your taste

One touch start timer keeps your last setting, just push to grind

Hopper holds up to 0. 75 pounds of Coffee beans. Product Dimension – 12×7.4×16 inch

