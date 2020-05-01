Razer’s Nommo Chroma RGB USB speakers are great for gaming: $110 (Reg. $130+)

GameStop is currently offering the Razer Nommo Chroma RGB USB Speakers for $109.99 shipped. With a list price of $150, these speakers are on sale for $130 at both Best Buy and Amazon right now with today’s discount offering an additional 15% in savings. If you’re looking for an upgrade to your audio game on your PC, Razer’s Nommo Chroma is a great option. I recently got back into PC gaming and the Nommo Chroma speakers are my go-to if I’m playing a more open-world game like No Man’s Sky or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The unique RGB styling allows these speakers to stand out among the crowd, and honestly, I love the way that they sound. Rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for desktop speakers, but want something a little more minimal? Well, the Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers are a great option. At $99 on Amazon, you’ll save $11 when compared to today’s lead deal. Plus, you’re getting the household namesake of Bose here, giving you peace of mind as to the quality that you’re buying.

For a more room-filling sound, we went hands-on with Logitech’s 5.1-channel setup a little while ago. We loved this affordable 5.1-channel setup, and think it would be a great addition to any home theater.

Razer Nommo Chroma RGB USB Speaker features:

FULL RANGE 2.0 GAMING SPEAKERS: Optimized drivers built for full range sound and extreme clarity

CUSTOM 3 inches WOVEN GLASS FIBER DRIVERS: Producting a tighter sound with higher frequencies, allowing you to hear disinct layers and audio details

REAR FACING BASS PORTS: Deliver increased bass output for a fuller, richer range of audio

BASS KNOB WITH AUTOMATIC GAIN CONTROL: Fine tune the output perfectly from ground shaking bass to a low hum for late night sessions

