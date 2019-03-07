We went hands-on with the new Z606 5.1-channel surround system, the latest from Logitech. Armed with RCA Aux and 5.1 surround sound inputs along with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, it’s aimed to be a powerful and versatile system that works in just about any room in your home. I’ve been using it for both music and gaming in my testing, having really enjoyed its ease of use and powerful sound quality. For $130, it offers 160W peak power and sits between the dated $99 Z506 and $399 Z906 5.1 surround sound systems. Head below for our full video review.

Logitech Z606: Out of the Box

Logitech continues to value simple packaging, and that trend continues of its new Z606 speakers. Inside the box you’ll find only the 5 satellite speakers, the subwoofer, a remote, and a single 3.5mm to RCA cable. The setup instructions are printed directly on the box – eliminating a standard setup guide. To listen to 5.1 surround sound, you will need to source a couple more RCA cables, as Logitech only includes one with your purchase. For testing with my PC, I just grabbed two additional 3.5 to RCA cables and was able to set it up quickly.

Logitech Z606: Video Unboxing

Logitech Z606: Simple Design

Continuing with Logitech’s simplicity, the Z606 dons a simple and clean all black design with a discrete “Logi” logo. Everything on the back of the subwoofer is clearly labeled, and the satellites have color coordinated cables noting their position within the 5.1 setup. All of the satellites are identical with a very clean design. No grills or mesh here, but the all black cones keep things visually clean and simple.

My only issue with design is that the center channel satellite can get in the way of a display if your monitor is not raised or your TV mounted on a wall. When using it with my PC, I ended up placing the center speaker on its side. It still sounds great this wasn’t a deal-breaker for me, personally.

Another feature Logitech points out is the “extra long” speaker cables. The rear satellites have a 20.3-foot cable that should allow for easy placement in most rooms.

Often systems like this will have a desk mounted control, but the Logitech Z606 is a multi-purpose system that lends itself more to a wireless remote. You can easily switch inputs or change volume from the couch, desk or kitchen depending on where you are using the system. The remote is clearly labeled and easy to use. There are dedicated controls on the subwoofer as well.

Logitech Z606: Powerful Sound

Sound is hard to convey in a written review, but I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of these speakers. Logitech has a long history of quality audio hardware. One of their older systems got me through college and the Logitech Z606 continues in that pedigree. We’ve reviewed many of their systems and this one does not disappoint. The satellites are very clear and crisp – going up to 20KHz. The sub hits down to 50Hz and the low end sounds good. But if you’re conditioned for systems with larger drivers and a lower frequency response, you might miss a bit of that deep bass on this release for Logitech.

Logitech Z606: Conclusion

For $130, the Logitech Z606 really is a great all purpose system. It works well for gaming, music, and movies with its versatile connectivity. Logitech’s focus on multi-purpose setups will lend itself to a long life of use. I’ve pushed my old college Logitech system out to the garage and still use it when I am tinkering on various tasks. Logitech has a rich history of quality products and I always look forward to new offerings from them. It’s new Z606 speakers continue this trend as a solid, budget-friendly alternative to other options on the market today.