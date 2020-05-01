Rest and work more comfortably with ergonomic supports from Cushion Lab, starting at $20

With fewer opportunities for exercise and plenty to worry about, sleep has become more difficult in recent weeks. Just to add to the problems, the lack of movement may be causing tightness in your muscles, resulting in aches and pains. Head below all of the best deals from $20.

Cushion Lab makes a variety of support pillows that help to relieve the pressure on sore joints and help you rest in comfort. Right now, you can save up to 33% on these ergonomic aids at 9to5Toys Specials.

Cushion Lab Side Sleeper Knee Pillow

Normally priced at $25, the Side Sleeper Knee Pillow is now only $19.99. Made from high-density memory foam, the pillow allows you to stack your legs in comfort. This foam will never flatten, ensuring you won’t wake up with sore knees.

Air-Layer technology keeps you cool, and the Side Sleeper Knee Pillow comes with a breathable cover that is also hypoallergenic. This Amazon’s Choice product is rated at 4.4 stars by customers, and it’s currently 20% off MSRP.

Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow

Usually priced at $45, the Lumbar Pillow from Cushion Lab is now just $29.99. Ideal for anyone who suffers from back pain, this ergonomic support is designed to relieve pressure and correct your seated posture.

Rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon, the pillow is made from ultra-dense foam that provides firm support to your spine, upper-mid and lower back, and the S curve. You can get the Lumbar Pillow now at 33% off MSRP in three different colors.

Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow

The Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow is normally $42, but you can get it now for $29.99. This innovative headrest lets you add or remove shredded HYPERFOAM filling to change the height and firmness.

The foam feels super puffy, and the pillow comes with a bamboo cover that is naturally softer than cotton. Both the cushion and cover are hypoallergenic and machine washable. Available in a range of sizes, the Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow is now 28% off and rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon.

