Roborock’s S6 Smart Robot Vacuum falls to $455 (Save $195), more from $300

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S6 Smart Robot Vacuum for $454.92 shipped when code ROBOROCKS6 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $650, today’s offer saves you $195, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. As one of Roborock’s most capable robotic vacuums, S6 comes equipped with laser-guided navigation, mopping capabilities, and more. A 3-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system ensures it can tackle cleaning up most sized homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 870 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This smart robotic vacuum works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control and sports a 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

For the latest and greatest from Roborock, don’t forget to check out the brand’s new S6 MaxV robotic vacuum that was just announced earlier in the week. It stands out from other options on the market with a built-in camera and AI-driven navigation.

Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!