TP-Link Kasa Spot Cam delivers peace of mind for $35 (Amazon low, Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Indoor Camera for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a 130-degree field of view, this Alexa and Assistant-ready camera is ready to capture quite a bit and deliver crisp 1080p footage. You’ll be able to set custom motion zones and receive alerts in the event that something unexpected happens. Keeping one of these around the house will provide peace of mind for those times when you’ve stepped away for the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forfeit the TP-Link branding to save another $9 when opting for Wyze Cam at $26. I have a couple of these floating around and love how simple they are to set up for any given task like becoming a USB webcam. Free online storage lets you keep 12-second motion-activated clips in the cloud for 14-days.

No matter which camera you’ve chosen, Alexa integration means that Fire TV devices can view a live feed. This is one reason I switched from Apple TV with Fire TV Stick 4K. Now I can buy affordable cameras and see what’s going on when sitting in front of the big screen.

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Crystal clear video: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand

Wide angle field of view: 130 degree, wide angle field of view makes sure nothing is out of view; Set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen

Instant activity alerts: No need to check your Kasa spot throughout the day; Get automatic alerts when it detects motion or sound

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!