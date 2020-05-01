Withings’ Apple Health-ready Smartwatch lineup is priced from $56 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $55.96 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or so of the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable wearable automatically tracks more than 10 activities and even serves up sleep reports each morning. Thanks to its traditional style this offering delivers up to 18-month battery life. Fitness data is sent to the Health Mate app, which can transport everything to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other ecosystems. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find a lot more Withings smartwatches on sale.
More Withings smartwatches on sale:
- Move: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Steel HR Sport Hybrid:
- White: $145 (Reg. $185)
- Black: $150 (Reg. $190)
- Steel HR Hybrid:
- Rose Gold: $158.50 (Reg. $200)
- White/Blue Leather: $176 (Reg. $220)
- Rose Gold/Blue Leather: $184 (Reg. $230)
If you aren’t entirely familiar with the Withings fitness lineup, we’ve got you covered with our hands-on video review. There we take a look at everything from the company’s wearables to smart scales.
Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch features:
- 24/7 SEAMLESS TRACKING – Automatic walk, run, swim, bike & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance.
- SLEEP TRACKING – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm.
- CONNECTED GPS – Launch a workout via the side button and after your session get a route map in Health Mate with distance, elevation and pace.
