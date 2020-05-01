Withings’ Apple Health-ready Smartwatch lineup is priced from $56 on Amazon

- May. 1st 2020 1:03 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $55.96 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or so of the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable wearable automatically tracks more than 10 activities and even serves up sleep reports each morning. Thanks to its traditional style this offering delivers up to 18-month battery life. Fitness data is sent to the Health Mate app, which can transport everything to Apple Health, Google Fit, and many other ecosystems. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers. Check out our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find a lot more Withings smartwatches on sale.

More Withings smartwatches on sale:

If you aren’t entirely familiar with the Withings fitness lineup, we’ve got you covered with our hands-on video review. There we take a look at everything from the company’s wearables to smart scales.

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • 24/7 SEAMLESS TRACKING – Automatic walk, run, swim, bike & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance.
  • SLEEP TRACKING – Wake to a Sleep Score based on light & deep sleep cycles, interruptions, depth & regularity, Smart Wake-Up with a silent alarm.
  • CONNECTED GPS – Launch a workout via the side button and after your session get a route map in Health Mate with distance, elevation and pace.

