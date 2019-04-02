After being announced back at CES 2019, Withings has officially made its Move fitness tracker available for purchase today. It hits the scene with a customizable design and more affordable price tag starting at $70. Aside from all of the usual fitness-focused features, shoppers will be able to choose from various watch faces, bands and more. In fact, there are over 5,800 possible combinations when it comes to the Withings Move fitness tracker. However, that customization has a few caveats for American shoppers. Head below for full details.

Withings Move now available for purchase

Withings first detailed its new Move fitness tracker at CES 2019 but details were somewhat thin on when it would actually ship to the general public. After some back-and-forth, it’s now available direct from the manufacturer from $69.95 in five colors. Orders placed today are set to ship by the end of the week.

The Withings Move fitness tracker arrives at an attractive price point with an intriguing list of features. It will do all of the usual calorie and step tracking you’d expect, but it’s also compatible with swim sessions, something often not included at this value. Add in sleep tracking and Withings Move is arguably one of the most featured-packed trackers on the market at this price point. Best of all? It boasts up to 18 months of battery life.

Customization arrives in Europe, US to follow

While the feature list is certainly intriguing, there is a lot to like about the customization Withings is offering here. Initially it will just be available in Europe, but the plan is to bring this option to the United States before long. Overseas prices go up by €10 for a customized watch face and band. You can expect the same here stateside once Withings gets operations up and running.

All told, there are expected to be over 5,800 custom combinations when every watch band and face are accounted for. This includes custom dials, cases, hands and straps.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the Withings Move fitness tracker. An attractive $70 price point and the customizable aspect really shine here. But for the fitness gurus out there, the combination of sleep and swim tracking really make this wearable stand out. Often we see these features on higher-end watches but bringing them all together into one device can be tricky. Apple Watch for instance struggles with this as battery life is rated for overnight in many use cases. I’m excited to see what the overall response to the Withings Move is in the long-term.