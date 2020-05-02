Makita’s black 50-Pc. Impact-X Bit Set falls to $19 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in well over a year. I’ve been rocking a set like this for around a year or so and it’s the best I’ve ever owned as every bit remains full-functional after carrying out countless projects. Each tip in this set has undergone a “calibrated heat treating process’ that yields ‘advanced corrosion resistance,” helping boost the longevity of this kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Opt for DEWALT’s 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set to reduce today’s spending by $4. It’s currently available for $15 and sports a total of 54-tips thanks to the fact that 12 of them are double-ended. While each is comprised of hardened steel, these won’t deliver a black oxide look and haven’t received the heat treating process found in the Makita set above.
Armed with a new screwdriver bit set, you’re locked, loaded, and ready to install Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt. This entry lock has been marked down to $59.50 at Amazon, making now an excellent time to trade in your house key for a passcode.
Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:
- Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
- Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
- Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
- Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
- Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power
