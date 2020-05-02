Makita’s black 50-Pc. Impact-X Bit Set falls to $19 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in well over a year. I’ve been rocking a set like this for around a year or so and it’s the best I’ve ever owned as every bit remains full-functional after carrying out countless projects. Each tip in this set has undergone a “calibrated heat treating process’ that yields ‘advanced corrosion resistance,” helping boost the longevity of this kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for DEWALT’s 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set to reduce today’s spending by $4. It’s currently available for $15 and sports a total of 54-tips thanks to the fact that 12 of them are double-ended. While each is comprised of hardened steel, these won’t deliver a black oxide look and haven’t received the heat treating process found in the Makita set above.

Armed with a new screwdriver bit set, you’re locked, loaded, and ready to install Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt. This entry lock has been marked down to $59.50 at Amazon, making now an excellent time to trade in your house key for a passcode.

Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:

Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life

Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life

Calibrated heat treating process for added durability

Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance

Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

