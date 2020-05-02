Makita’s black 50-Pc. Impact-X Bit Set falls to $19 at Amazon (Save 20%)

- May. 2nd 2020 9:24 am ET

$19
0

Amazon is offering the Makita 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set (A-98348) for $19.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in well over a year. I’ve been rocking a set like this for around a year or so and it’s the best I’ve ever owned as every bit remains full-functional after carrying out countless projects. Each tip in this set has undergone a “calibrated heat treating process’ that yields ‘advanced corrosion resistance,” helping boost the longevity of this kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for DEWALT’s 45-piece Screwdriver Bit Set to reduce today’s spending by $4. It’s currently available for $15 and sports a total of 54-tips thanks to the fact that 12 of them are double-ended. While each is comprised of hardened steel, these won’t deliver a black oxide look and haven’t received the heat treating process found in the Makita set above.

Armed with a new screwdriver bit set, you’re locked, loaded, and ready to install Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt. This entry lock has been marked down to $59.50 at Amazon, making now an excellent time to trade in your house key for a passcode.

Makita 50-pc. Impact-X Bit Set features:

  • Precision machined tips with superior fitment for full contact fit and longer life
  • Performance-optimized S2 steel construction for extended life
  • Calibrated heat treating process for added durability
  • Manganese phosphate surface for advanced corrosion resistance
  • Optimal geometry for an ideal fit and improved holding power

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$19
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Makita

About the Author