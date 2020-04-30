Fresh Amazon low strikes Kwikset’s SmartCode Deadbolt, now $59.50 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt (99090-020) for $59.41 shipped. That’s $30 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. Not only does this lock sport a passcode, you can also unlock it with a key. This is excellent for if a battery unexpectedly dies or for a family member that insists on using a physical key. I switched to a passcode for both of my home’s entry doors and have never looked back. It’s been a delight to carry one less thing when leaving the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The lock above goes modern with a square form-factor. This makes Amazon’s $17 Manchester Passage Door Lever a solid companion. Installation is said to be easy with only a Phillips head screwdriver needed.

Speaking of door locks, did you hear about the latest August Wi-Fi Smart Lock? It works with HomeKit, is 45% smaller, and still mimics the familiar look we’ve seen the company iterate on for several years now.

Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt features:

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed

Featuring SmartKey re key technology; re key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps

Deadbolt operated by electronic keypad or key from outside and thumb turn inside

