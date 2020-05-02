Modernize your bedroom or living room with Zinus’ Nightstand/End Table at $26

Amazon is offering the Zinus Dane Modern End Table/Nightstand for $26.16 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’ve been wanting to give your bedroom or living room a refresh, this modern piece of furniture is ready to serve as an end table or nightstand. It measures 20- x 20- x 20-inches, providing ample room for books, a MacBook, iPad, smartphone, and more. There’s both an upper and lower shelf and the entire thing is sturdy enough to support 100-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you do plan on placing any electronics on top, cables are bound to show given its open design. Thankfully these cable clips will help keep things looking great and only cost $7 which is well below the amount you saved.

Carry a consistent look throughout the living room when you snag the deal we’ve spotted on Zinus’ Garrison Modern TV Stand at $40. It tends to fetch $50, which means you’d be cashing in on 20% in savings.

Zinus Dane Modern End Table/Nightstand features:

Functional and stylish with additional lower shelf

Easy to assemble and fits in small spaces

Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 20 Inches (LxWxH) with 100 pounds weight capacity

Sturdy, strong square steel tubing frame

Rich black wood grain finish is easy to clean

