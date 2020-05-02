Razer’s stealthy BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Keyboard hits $75.50 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Tenkeyless Keyboard for $75.52 shipped. Regularly $90, today’s deal shaves about $15 off and is the best offer we can find right now. This stealthy-looking keyboard sports Razer Orange switches for “tactile feedback with a quieter click.” O-ring sound dampeners further reduce noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue, giving you yet another way to tweak your setup. Each key is backlit and the entire thing is fully-programmable allowing owners to customize keypress combinations and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re on a Mac, you may want to opt for Keychron’s K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard at $75. We spent time reviewing this accessory and consider it to be “a great wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac users.”

Those of you chasing affordability should be sure to check out Corsair’s K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $50. It’s among Amazon’s best-sellers which is no surprise given RGB capabilities at such a respectable price point.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget to read about Anker’s new PowerExtend USB-C Capsule. This handy device is aimed at decluttering a desk while also providing you with AC, USB-A, and USB-C power sources. Built-in surge protection is also there to help keep your devices running throughout storms and the like.

Razer BlackWidow Lite features:

Zero Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; Ideal for most gaming and typing experiences

Individually Backlit Keys: White LED lighting with full brightness control beyond the customizability of zone lit keyboards

Fully programmable macro support: Razer hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

